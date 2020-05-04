Orange Goblin announce 25th anniversary tour

Orange Goblin have announced details of a 25th anniversary tour which will take place in the UK and Ireland later this year.

The band will kick things off with a set at Dublin’s Grand Social on December 11 and wrap up with two nights at The Underworld in London on December 18 and 19.

Orange Goblin frontman Ben Ward says: “The world is a very strange place at the moment and we are all affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic. No one knows what the future holds and when we will get back to playing shows but we are very happy to announce that this December, Orange Goblin will – hopefully – be touring to celebrate our 25 year anniversary.

“Obviously people’s safety is the main concern for us but we wanted to get these dates out there as it’s been eating away at us for a while now and we hope that having something to look forward to will bring a tiny bit of hope and happiness into everyone’s lives right now."

Ward adds: “We are chuffed to be bringing strong supports for this run in the shape of fellow Sabbath worshippers, Spirit Adrift, as well as Cornwall’s finest metal brigade, King Creature.

“These shows promise to be a celebration of our entire music catalogue and 25 years of travels up and down the UK, with the London shows being particularly special as we return to our old stomping ground of The Underworld for two very special nights playing completely different sets.”

Tickets will go on sale this coming Thursday (May 7) and a full list of dates can be found below.

The news comes just days after Orange Goblin released a live video for their track Devil’s Whip, which features on their new album Rough & Ready, Live & Loud – available now on Bandcamp.

Orange Goblin 25th anniversary tour dates

Dec 11: Dublin Grand Social, Ireland

Dec 12: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Dec 16: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Dec 17: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Dec 18: London The Underworld, UK

Dec 19: London The Underworld, UK