Three more names added to Bloodstock

Bloodstock have already wheeled out some pretty huge names for next year's metalfest with Opeth, Cannibal Corpse and Within Temptation already on the main stage. And now they've added three more...

Keeping the legacy of Death and late frontman Chuck Schuldiner alive will be the touring powerhouse Death DTA. The line-up often changes, but for 2015 you’ll be able to see Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament, Sadus), Gene Hoglan (Death, Dark Angel, Testament), Bobby Koelble (Death) and Max Phelps (Cynic) blasting out the finest cuts from Death’s formidable back catalogue.

Joining these metal minstrels are the thrash icons Nuclear Assault. Celebrating their 30th anniversary next year, and another album on the way, hitting up Bloodstock will be a fitting party for the big 3-0.

Bassist Dan Lilker says, “In 2015, it will be 30 years since Nuclear Assault solidified our lineup and started making a name for ourselves in the metal/crossover scene. To commemorate this, the band will write and record another album and play some shows for a ‘Final Assault.’ The live front will be of a limited nature due to the reality of people in the band having careers that they can’t just walk away from for the time needed to go tour the world like we did in the ‘80s. Nevertheless, we will try to do whatever we can, especially in the summer to get out there and thrash for everyone again. Progress on writing will not go quickly due to a couple of facts; we are geographically challenged, so can’t just jam once a week like we used to, and we want to make sure that this album is really killer so we can go out with a big bang.”

And rounding off today’s line-up announcement are another thrash outfit – Dark Angel. Since their reformation last year, they’ve been popping up around Europe and across The Pond but now they’re rumbling into Catton Park to bludgeon our ears into buggery.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire 6-9th August 2015. You can buy your Bloodstock tickets now.