Opeth detail one-off UK show

Opeth will play a one-off show at the London Palladium next year, they’ve announced.

The gig will take place on October 18 and the band have issued a poster to promote the date. And the design bears a striking resemblance to the cover of 2005’s Ghost Reveries, which celebrates its 10th anniversary next year.

In 2010 they performed a landmark gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall where they played their Blackwater Park album in its entirety to mark its 10th anniversary.

Opeth wrapped up a UK tour in October supporting this year’s Pale Communion release. It was a hit in the UK, entering the mainstream charts at no.14, although frontman Mikael Akerfeldt admitted commercial success meant nothing to him.

He said: “Opeth is a band that doesn’t rely on charts or do cartwheels once a good result comes through, but I know our record label loves good chart placings, so I’m happy for them.”

The band are currently on tour across mainland Europe and head to North America in December for a run of 14 shows.