Opeth stream previously unreleased song Width Of A Circle

Opeth have streamed a previously unreleased song, Width Of A Circle, which you can listen to in full below.

It's taken from an upcoming extended edition of 2019's In Cauda Venenum album which will be released through the band's new label, Atomic Fire Records on May 13.

The new version will feature both the Swedish and English language versions of the album, along with an extra disc, featuring three previously unreleased tracks in both Swedish and English: The Mob/Pöbeln, Width Of A Circle/Cirkelns Riktning and Freedom & Tyranny/Frihet & Tyranni. The release also features with new illustrations by Travis Smith in the booklet.

A US only vinyl Connoisseur Edition vinyl edition will also be releasd on May 13. The strictly limited boxset which includes the same bonus tracks but remastered by Mikael Åkerfeldt specifically for vinyl, will be available in the North American retail stores for the first time.

Opeth tour North America with US prog metallers Mastodon in April and May. The band will headline ArcTanGent Festival in the UK in August and headline Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on November 18.

Pre-order In Cauda Venenum (Extended Edition).