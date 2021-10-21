Mastodon stream reflective new single Sickle And Peace

Atlanta prog metal quartet Mastodon have streamed their brand new single, the reflective Sickle And Peace, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album Hushed & Grim, the band's first new studio work for four years, which will be released through Reprise Records on October 29.

“Overall, I think Hushed & Grim is our proggiest album,” guitarist Bill Kelliher tells Prog in the new issue, which is on sale tomorrow. “It’s more of a whole. On the other records, there’s a proggy song here or there, but, here, every song has been progged out a little bit.”

Hushed & Grim was recorded in the band's hometown of Atlanta, over the course of the past 12 months with producer David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel). An atmosphere of very real loss, loneliness, and longing permeates through the trio of cathartic vocals as they musically say goodbye to old friend, confidant, and longtime manager the late Nick John by architecting an affecting, intense body of work that bears the influence of his eternal memory.

“We were angry about what had happened to our friend,” says drummer and singer Brann Dailor, “so I thought, initially, this was gonna be a fast, heavy, pissed-off record. Over time, it became a slower, more doomy kind of [album]. There are some rippers, but overall it’s a more expansive, melancholy record.”

Mastodn have previously released videos for Pushing The Tides and Teardrinker.

Pre-order Hushed And Grim.