Opeth finally confirm UK dates

Opeth have finally confirmed their UK dates in support of 11th album Pale Communion – they'll return to the UK for six shows in October.

The band last week drew ire from British fans who thought they’d been left out of European plans. But keyboardist Joakin Svalberg said: “Hold yer horses! More dates to be announced real soon. Big festivals usually have clauses in their contracts, stating no shows nearby are to be announced until the festival happens.”

The festival in question was Download, which Opeth played at the weekend. At the Donington event mainman Mikael Akerfeldt admitted there was no big meaning behind the album name, saying: “It’s kind of difficult to come up with album titles,” he reports. “I want them to sound cool and look cool and fit in with my lyrics. I was going through my lyrics and it felt like a fitting title for me, but it doesn’t really mean anything.”

Pale Communion is released on August 25. Tour tickets go on sale on Friday (June 20).

Opeth UK tour

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 11: London Roundhouse

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 15: Manchester Academy

Oct 16: Birmingham Institute