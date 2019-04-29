Opeth announce European tour in support of new studio album

Opeth have announced several European live shows for later this year.

They’ve lined up an initial run of nine shows, kicking off in Munich on November 8 and wrapping up in Copenhagen on November 17.

The band say: “Opeth are pleased to announce the first round of new European headline shows for later this year in support of their forthcoming new studio album."

Guitarist Fredrik Akesson told Face Culture last summer that the band had written 12 tracks for the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2016 album Sorceress.

He explained: “We’re very much into demoing. I’ve recorded a lot of solos so far and Mikael Akerfeldt has already written 12 songs for the new album, so we have more than enough material for an album.

“But I think we will at least try to finish 15 songs. Hopefully we’ll work on song ideas very soon.”

Akesson also hinted at the direction of the new material, adding: “Compared to the last three albums, I would say this album is more complex, more energetic and I think it’s gonna be something.”

Speaking in 2017, vocalist and guitarist Akerfeldt said he wanted the follow-up to Sorceress to be “something twisted”.

Opeth release their live package Garden Of The Titans in November on DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and CD. The footage was captured in May 2017 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Opeth 2019 European tour dates

Nov 08: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 10: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 11: Paris L'Olympia, France

Nov 13: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 14: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 15: Nuremberg Meistersingersaal, Germany

Nov 16: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Nov 17: Copenhagen Det Kgl. Teater, Denmark