Operation: Mindcrime debut out in September

Operation: Mindcrime have released a trailer for their debut album – which will be out on September 18.

Geoff Tate and co will release The Key via Frontiers Music Srl. The band is Tate’s post-Queensryche project, named after Queenryche’s 1988 concept album to which he holds the performing rights.

The deal was made as part of his settlement with Queensryche which was penned last year.

A six-minute trailer for The Key can be viewed below and it features snippets from some of the tracks. The album is the first in a trilogy of records that Tate began work on in 2014.

He said: “I tried to reduce the story and eventually got it down to 37 ideas that needed representing. I knew one record wouldn’t cover it, and that it would have to be a trilogy.”

Operation: Mindcrime features disturbed bassist John Moyer, former Dio drummer Simon Wright, keyboard player Randy Gane and guitarists Kelly Gray and Scott Moughton. Brian Tichy also drums for the band and Megadeth’s David Ellefson appears on the album as a guest.