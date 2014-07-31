Tate names band after Queensryche albums

Geoff Tate has confirmed his band will be renamed Operation: Mindcrime once his Queensryche "farewell" tour ends next month.

He reached an out-of-court settlement with his former colleagues earlier this year, following his dramatic dismissal in 2012 that sent both parties to court amid a barrage of accusations.

An interim ruling had allowed Tate to call his new band Queensryche, while the outfit consisting of his ex-bandmates and his replacement Todd La Torre were also allowed to use it.

They finally agreed that La Torre and co would keep the name, while the former frontman would stop using it at the end of August, although he could refer to himself as “the original singer of Queensryche” or similar for two more years. He also kept the rights to perform their two Operation: Mindcrime albums.

Tate has also confirmed his band will begin work on a trilogy of concept records in the coming weeks. He says: “I tried to reduce the story and eventually got it down to 37 ideas that needed representing. I knew one record wouldn’t cover it, and that it would have to be a trilogy.

“It’s an exciting project and one we’d like to release the first part of next spring.

“It’s so refreshing to be able to concentrate on the many stories and ideas that I have been working on with no boundaries or restrictions. With the newly-named band, I think fans will continue to enjoy the music we create and perform together. I hope they share this new musical journey with us.”

Operation: Mindcrime consists of Rudy Sarzo, Robert Sarzo, Simon Wright, Randy Gane and Kelly Gray. They’ll start recording in September.

Earlier this week Tate said he had mixed emotions over ending his direct connection with the Queensryche name.