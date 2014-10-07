Onslaught drop video for devilish track

Onslaught have released a video for their track 66 Fucking 6.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album VI, which was released last year via AFM Records.

Onslaught have drafted in former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin for their upcoming US tour after frontman Sy Keeler was forced to sit out to look after his son.

Keeler says: “I know you are going to be disappointed with my decision as am I, but I sincerely hope you can understand our situation. My reason for this is the ongoing health issues with my son, who has been suffering with a debilitating illness for some time.

“He is still on a downward path with no sign of any recovery on the horizon. Therefore, to be away for two months will put a lot of pressure on the family and increased anxiety on my son.”