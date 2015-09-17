Only Rivals stream Life Is Perfect

Only Rivals have made their debut album available to stream ahead of its release on Friday.
The Dublin rockers issue Life Is Perfect tomorrow (September 18), but it can be streamed in its entirety below.
The band say: “Thanks to everyone who made this album possible. It feels amazing that we can finally get to show you what we’ve created.”
Only Rivals have a number of UK and Ireland tour dates coming up, including an album launch party in Dublin on September 23.
LIFE IS PERFECT TRACKLIST
- Dive In
- Grudge
- Replace//Exchange
- Drive
- Sing
- Eventide
- Dear Brother
- Losing Touch
- Too Many Churches
- There Are Rules
ONLY RIVALS 2015 UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES
Sep 23: Dublin Fibbers
Sep 28: Bristol Louisiana
Sep 29: Birmingham Rainbow
Sep 30: Leeds Key Club
Oct 01: Glasgow Garage Attic
Oct 02: Newcastle Riverside
Oct 04: Leicester Cookie
Oct 05: London Camden Barfly
Oct 06: Manchester Sound Control
Oct 07: Cambridge Portland Arms
Oct 08: Oxford Bullingdon
Nov 07: Belfast Limelight (with Lonely The Brave)