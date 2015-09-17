Only Rivals stream Life Is Perfect

Only Rivals have made their debut album available to stream ahead of its release on Friday.

The Dublin rockers issue Life Is Perfect tomorrow (September 18), but it can be streamed in its entirety below.

The band say: “Thanks to everyone who made this album possible. It feels amazing that we can finally get to show you what we’ve created.”

Only Rivals have a number of UK and Ireland tour dates coming up, including an album launch party in Dublin on September 23.

LIFE IS PERFECT TRACKLIST

Dive In Grudge Replace//Exchange Drive Sing Eventide Dear Brother Losing Touch Too Many Churches There Are Rules

Sep 23: Dublin Fibbers

Sep 28: Bristol Louisiana

Sep 29: Birmingham Rainbow

Sep 30: Leeds Key Club

Oct 01: Glasgow Garage Attic

Oct 02: Newcastle Riverside

Oct 04: Leicester Cookie

Oct 05: London Camden Barfly

Oct 06: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 07: Cambridge Portland Arms

Oct 08: Oxford Bullingdon

Nov 07: Belfast Limelight (with Lonely The Brave)