Omega Point announce Paul Davies as guitar player

Former Karnataka and Panic Room guitarist Paul Davies has joined Matt Cohen's Omega Point project. He joins bassist Cohen and guitarist Keith Hawkins in a revamped line-up, with the band currently hard at work on demos for their forthcoming debut album.

Davies was most recently seen alongside Cohen at The Reasoning's Last Hurrah show at the Robin 2 in Bilston last September. Davis was a founder member of Panic Room, who formed in 2006 out of the ashes of an earlier Karnataka line-up. Davies appeared on the first three Panic Room albums before departing in 2012.

"I am so pleased to announce my return to the prog rock stage as a member of Omega Point," the guitarist tells Prog. "Creating music and performing is a huge part of who I am and, whilst I have continued performing in other genres of music, I have really missed being part of the prog rock scene since I left Panic Room for personal reasons in 2012.

"My appearance at the fantastic Last Hurrah for The Reasoning gave me the opportunity to reconnect with my old friend Matt Cohen and to meet Keith Hawkins. Matt and I have always been in overlapping musical circles but had never had the chance to play together, so that gig felt like the perfect time to make it happen.

"Through the rehearsals as well as the show itself it became obvious that the three of us have great musical chemistry and get along really well both on, and off stage. It is really rare to find that balance of friendship and musical understanding so I knew I was keen to work with them again. When Matt approached me to join Omega Point it was an easy decision that I had to be part of it and I am really looking forward to getting started."