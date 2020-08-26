Omega Point announce new single Red Room

UK progressive rockers Omega Point have announced they will release a brand new single, Red Room on September 18. The single, which will be backed by a piano version of the song, is the first new music from the band since they announced their formation back in April 2019. It will be release through ROK music via the band's bandcamp page. A video will also be released.

The recording began as a totally 'in house; lockdown experiment which saw bassist Matt Cohen handling production and artwork duties and guitarist Keith Hawkins mastering the song and editing the video.

Jpining Cohen and Hawkins are former Panic Room guitarist Paul Davies, keyboard player Athen Ayren and vocalist John Paul Vaughan. Former The Reasoning drummer Jake Bradford-Sharpe has supplied drums for the album but the band are currently looking for a permanent drummer.

"Each member of the band has really added their flavour to the song(s) and have pulled together under difficult circumstances to make this happen," says Cohen. "Red Room is a product of our belief in what we can achieve together regardless of the restrictions imposed upon us. Just imagine what we can do when we can finally get together..."