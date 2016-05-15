Of Mice & Men release live Feels Like Forever clip

Of Mice & Men have released a video showcasing a live performance of their track Feels Like Forever.

It features on the band’s upcoming Live At Brixton album, which is out on May 27 on 2CD and CD/DVD. It’ll be the group’s first release since last year’s deluxe version of third album Restoring Force, which was originally launched in 2014.

The US outfit previously released The Depths from the live package.

Of Mice & Men are currently streaming their documentary The Full Circle Story on their website.

The band said of the five-part film: “Over the course of the last two-plus years, we have had our lives filmed with the intention of creating the most honest, exciting and real documentary, showing our fans our truest selves.

“This film has been a long time in the making. It takes the audience through the making of Restoring Force and how this album and our fans changed our lives.”

The band play at this month’s Slam Dunk festival in the UK and recently announced a pair of London shows. Austin Carlile and co will also tour with Slipknot and Marilyn Manson across North America this summer.

Of Mice & Men Live At Brixton tracklist

Public Service Announcement Glass Hearts Broken Generation O.G. Loko Let Live You Make Me Sick This One’s For You Feels Like Forever Bones Exposed Would You Still Be There Another You Identity Disorder Second & Sebring The Depths You’re Not Alone

May 26: London O2 Academy Islington, IK

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK

Jun 01: London Hippodrome, UK

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Jun 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 15: Chuka Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 17: Las Vegas Garden Arena, NV

Jun 18: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 21: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 24: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15-17: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Centre Videotron, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 31: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

