Of Mice & Men have released another video from new album Restoring Force.

Have a look at Bones Exposed below…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO-JbFtgeX4

Restoring Force is out now via Rise. Catch OM&M on the following dates with Issues and Beartooth.

Apr 16: Southampton Mo Club

Apr 18: London Koko

Apr 19: Manchester Ritz

Apr 20: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 22: Birmingham Institute

Apr 23: Cardiff Great Hall