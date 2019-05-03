Of Mice & Men launch video for explosive new track Mushroom Cloud

Of Mice & Men have launched a video for their brand new single titled Mushroom Cloud.

The video carries on the apocalyptic vision from their previous track How To Survive, which was released back in March.

Explaining the lyrics to the new track, vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley says: “I was pretty young when I became aware of the danger of spending too much time in my own head.

“My mind has never been a safe place for me to retreat to, and it's something I have to consciously deal with on a daily basis.

“Mushroom Cloud is our visceral representation of how it feels to be trapped, how it feels to be cut down by your own inner voice, how it feels to have nowhere to hide, and how it feels to be someone with a mind that's as dangerous to themselves as the aftermath of an atomic weapon.”

Of Mice & Men were forced to cancel the start of their US tour last month after Pauley had to have emergency surgery. But he’s now back on track and looking forward to their run of European shows later in the year.

Pauley says: “We're so excited to be on the road, playing our songs live for our fans, all around the world.

"Having just recently completed our sixth album, we're ready to reconnect with our fans face to face and are ready to go places we've never been before, delivering our brand of rock and metal to the masses.”

In addition to their previously announced European dates, Of Mice & Men have also confirmed they’ll play a headline show at The Underworld in London on August 26.