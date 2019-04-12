Of Mice & Men cancel more dates as Aaron Pauley undergoes surgery

Of Mice & Men have been forced to cancel the start of their upcoming tour with Beartooth.

The band checked in earlier this week to say that they were pulling the plug on dates in Grand Junction, Lakewood and Syracuse due to an urgent “medical situation.”

It’s now emerged that it was an emergency affecting vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley, who’s had surgery and is now recovering, leading to the cancellation of some of their upcoming shows.

Of Mice & Men say in a statement: “On Monday, April 8, Aaron became aware of a medical issue requiring immediate surgery.

“The surgery was performed yesterday without incident and the issue is currently being evaluated. He has been advised that the absolute minimum recovery time is two weeks from today.

“Therefore, we’re sorry to report that we have no choice but to cancel the start of our dates with Beartooth.

"As it currently stands, we will now be starting the tour at So What Festival in Houston on April 27.”

Find a list of the affected dates below.

Last month, Of Mice & Men released a video for their single How To Survive and announced a European headline tour that’ll take place throughout August.

Of Mice & Men cancelled tour dates

Apr 15: Quebec Imperial Bell, QC

Apr 16: Ottawa The Bronson Centre, ON

Apr 17: London Music Hall, ON

Apr 19: Fargo Sanctuary Event Center, ND

Apr 20: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock Casino, IA

Apr 21: Wichita Cotillion, KS

Apr 23: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Apr 24: Springfield The Complex, MO

Apr 25: Memphis Minglewood, TN