Obscura plan studio return

German prog metal outfit Obscura will return to the studio in April to begin work on their first material in four years, they’ve announced.

Their last release was 2011’s Omnivium and they’ll once again hook up with producer Victor Santura on what will be their fourth record.

Guitarist and vocalist Steffen Kummerer says: “We are all pleased with the new material which pairs the songwriting, technicality and arrangements of our previous albums with the creative input of members Linus Klausenitzer, Tom ‘Fountainhead’ Geldschlager and Sebastian Lanser.

“We’ll keep our trademark prog riffing across the fusion and death metal landscape that makes Obscura sound unique. This album sees Obscura move a step further.”

It’s pencilled in for a late 2015 release via Relapse Records.

The band have also released a digital tablature book of their Omnivium record via a pay-what-you-want download from their website. It contains 368 pages and includes tabs for all lead and rhythm guitars, transcribed versions of each solo and liner notes for each track.

The band have issued a video to accompany the digital book featuring Kummerer. View it below.