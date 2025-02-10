"It is what it is. I’m the singer, get off my case." Oasis' Liam Gallagher isn't terribly bothered that thousands of Oasis fans are heartbroken having had their dreams of seeing the band shattered by Ticketmaster cancelling their reunion tour tickets

Looking back in anger at the news that your Oasis reunion tour tickets have been cancelled? Don't expect Liam Gallagher to care

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher has responded to the news that thousands of genuine Oasis fans have had their tickets to see the band cancelled by mistake, as part of a crackdown on 'bots' and touts by ticket agency Ticketmaster. And it's fair to say that it's not the sort of sympathetic response that heartbroken fans were hoping to receive from their idol.

In the latest chapter in the on-going shambles involving ticketing for the band of the people's return, Ticketmaster made good on their promise to cancel tickets for the Manchester band's reunion that were acquired by bots, so that genuine fans would have the opportunity to buy them instead. However, this noble plan has resulted in thousands of fans who acquired their much-sought-after Oasis tickets by legitimate means have had their tickets cancelled too, and are understandably heartbroken. But if these fans were hoping that news of this injustice/fuck-up would cause Oasis frontman Gallagher to rally to their cause and offer his condolences, they were to be disappointed once again.

When a fan named Karen Kelly referenced the fiasco on X, asking Liam Gallagher "what do you think of the ticket situation? Thinking fans are bots and getting their money returned?", the singer's reply was blunt.

"I don’t make the rules," he responded, in the manner of petty killjoy 'jobsworths' the world over. "were [we're] trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get of [off] my case."

Not, perhaps, the response that enraged fans might have hoped for from their hero. Then again, to be fair, Oasis did warn fans 30 years ago that rock stars might not be the best people to pin your hopes and dreams upon.

"Please don't put your life in the hands of a rock 'n' roll band who'll throw it all away,' Gallagher sang on Don't Look Back in Anger,

The band's return in 2025 was announced last summer.

"The guns have fallen silent," the Gallagher brothers said on August 17, announcing their first shows since a characteristically acrimonious split in 2009. "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

