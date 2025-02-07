Oasis ticket fiasco rumbles on as thousands of fans have tickets cancelled in Ticketmaster 'bot' crackdown

Thousands of tickets sold for the upcoming Oasis reunion shows have been cancelled as Ticketmaster launch a crackdown on bots.

The ticket retail giant says the crackdown is intended to ensure any tickets to the shows that were bought by automated bots are re-sold to real fans.

But many of those whose tickets have been cancelled insist they bought them through official channels and have expressed outrage that they will now no longer get to see Oasis in concert.

When tickets went on sale for the reunion shows, there was chaos from the very start with so-called "dynamic pricing", hours-long queues on ticketing sites, website crashes and system errors enraging fans.

The fiasco resulted in the UK Government launching an investigation into what went wrong.

Now, fans who thought they were among the lucky ones to get their hands on tickets have been left stunned by a message from Ticketmaster informing them that their tickets have been refunded as bots were identified as having been involved in their purchase.

The message sent to thousands of fans continues: "Fans have been strongly advised by all parties not to purchase tickets from unauthorised resale sites, to protect them from fraud or refunding."

Ticketmaster also told the NME: "Expert Abuse and Fraud teams have reviewed all sales and identified any made by bots. We cannot go into more detail, as we do not want bot-using touts to have any further information on the process."

Fans have been left stunned by this development, with one saying on X: "If 2025 could actually get any worse – now I don’t even have this to look forward to any more. Denying legit fans their tickets?"

Another X user said: "So what’s this complete shitshow? Sat on my laptop for hours on general sale day to secure just two tickets for one gig and you’re telling me I’m a bot and a tout!"

Another added: "Just received an email saying my Oasis tickets were cancelled due to bot activity. We bought these through a presale legitimately."

The reunion tour includes dates in Europe, the UK and Ireland, North America, Australia and New Zealand, and South America.

