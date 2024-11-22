The threat of Oasis world domination remains as they announce stadium shows in South Korea and Japan

We'll all be bored of Oasis by this time next year, but in the meantime there are 41 stadium shows to enjoy, as the Gallagher Brothers add three more dates to their eagerly awaited/widely despised (delete where appropriate) Live 25 tour.

The latest addition to the band's cash-making calendar are at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea on October 21, 2025 and at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on October 25 and 26.

“대한민국, 우리의 새로운 절친들," say Liam and Noel. "조금만 기다려. 오아시스가 곧 출동.오아시스가 2025년 한국에서 공연한다!"

This translates as "South Korea, Our new best friends. Just wait a moment. Oasis will arrive soon. Oasis will perform in Korea in 2025!" The Japanese message, meanwhile, says something about, "The whole world, the story, the historical events, and the rebirth of Oasis." You know, normal Oasis stuff.

Ticket pre-sales for the Korean show will take place on November 28 with tickets allocated by lottery. Applications are now open and will close at 12pm on Saturday, November 23. For more information about the Japanese shows, visit Live Nation Japan.

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher made news by declaring that he'd rather listen to foxes shagging than the new album by The Cure.

OasisL Live '25 Tour

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil