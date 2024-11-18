"I'd rather listen to two foxes shagging in the bushes." Liam Gallagher isn't buying into all the excitement around The Cure's triumphant comeback

The Cure recently landed their first UK number one album in 32 years with the widely-acclaimed Songs of a Lost World, but not everyone is delighted by their triumphant return. And by 'not everyone' we mean Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, once memorably and hilariously described by his big brother Noel "as a man with a fork in a world of soup."

With plenty of free time on his hands ahead of Oasis' much-anticipated comeback next summer, Gallagher The Younger has been keeping his devoted fans entertained on his favourite social media platform, the one that everyone still calls Twitter, regardless of the wishes of the man who owns it. This weekend one of Gallagher's followers randomly suggested that the singer should listen to The Cure, to which Liam replied, "I'm not depressed". When the same follower referenced a famously upbeat Cure song, commenting "ah yes friday im in love how DEPRESSING" Gallagher responded, "How about being in love every day eh".

At this point another Twitter user waded into the conversation, telling the singer, "don't diss the cure". Gallagher's response? "What you gonna do chase me down the road with a fake spider".

We'll be honest, that made us laugh out loud.



Another LG follower then chipped in to say, "Liam you can not be hating on the cure".



"I don’t hate them," Gallagher replied, "I just rather listen to 2 foxes shagging in the bushes at 5.30 am".

And really, how can you follow that?

Given that Liam and Noel Gallagher don't always see eye-to-eye, to put it mildly, it might not surprise you to learn that Noel does not share his younger brother's opinion on Robert Smith's group.



"I remember buying their singles album Standing On The Beach, Staring At The Sea at HMV in Manchester,” Gallagher Snr. told NME last year, after Robert Smith remixed his single Pretty Boy. “When I told people they were like, ‘You like The Cure?’ I was like, Yeah, just because you like The Cure doesn’t mean you have to fucking wear lipstick! Do you know what I mean?"



The Gallaghers: never short of an opinion.

I don’t hate them I just rather listen to 2 foxes shagging in the bushes at 5.30 amNovember 16, 2024