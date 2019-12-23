Oak release festive cover of Silent Night

Norwegian progressive rock trio Oak have just released their atmospheric version of the Christmas carol Silent Night, recorded live in their studio in Oslo last week.

“Silent Night has been a favourite Christmas carol of ours for many years,” vocalist/keyboardist Simen Valldal Johannessen tells Prog. “We recently decided to subject it to the Oak treatment, trying to retain the essence of the original but also putting a fresh spin on it. We hope that it puts you in the Christmas spirit!”

Oak are currently focusing their time in the studio working on their forthcoming third studio album, the follow up to 2018’s False Memory Archive.

Oak will also be making their UK live debut in January and February alongside the Dave Foster Band. They will play:

London Dingwalls - January 31

Manchester Academy 3 - February 1

Wolverhampton Robin 2 – February 2