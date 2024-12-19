Nova Cascade bow out with fifth studio album Boxman

UK prog rock collective Nova Cascade have announced that they will release their fifth and final album, Boxman, in April

It's the follow up to the band's acclaimed fourth studio album, The Navigator, which they released last year, itself a tribute to guitarist Eric Boulette (also of French prog rockers Nine Skies) who sadly passed away from cancer in 2022, and which featured Ghost Of The Machine vocalist Charlie Bramald among others.

The album, the band’s most ambitious project to date, features an impressive 28-minute, eight-part opus titled The Choice, while the title track concludes a piece of music that was originally conceived in 1996.

"Working alongside my bandmates in Nova Cascade for 8 years has been a privilege," says main man Dave Hillborne. "Our final release is simultaneously our most ambitious & personal. We've enjoyed amazing critical success since our humble beginnings in a gaming chatroom. It is with great excitement & a slight tinge of sadness that we announce our final release..but we want to go out on an absolute high & believe we have achieved that here.

"May I take the opportunity to publicly thank all of the outlets who have provided us with such generous coverage. Particularly Shaun Geraghty from Progzilla Radio. Without whom we may never have found an audience."

Boxman features contributions from guitarist Colin Powell and violinist Nina Chikviladze. The new album artwork can be seen below.

Pre-orders will open nearer the album's release.

