Nova Cascade launch Kickstarter for "our most ambitious project yet."

Popular ambient styled progressive rockers Nova Cascade have launched a new Kickstarter campaign for their new album Box Man, which the band plan to release in early 2025.

Last year the band released the acclaimed fourth studio album The Navigator, a tribute to guitarist Eric Boulette (also of French prog rockers Nine Skies) who sadly passed away from cancer in 2022, and which featured Ghost Of The Machine vocalist Charlie Bramald among others.

"2023 was a great year for Nova Cascade," says Dave Hillborne, the main musician behind the band of their new campaign. "We successfully launched our highly regarded fourth album The Navigator paying heartfelt tribute to our bandmate Eric Bouillette and raising funds for pancreatic cancer in the process.

"In Q1 2025 we intend on releasing our most ambitious project yet. Suffice it to say it dwarfs anything heard on The Navigator. To help us realise our vision we've once again launched a Kickstarter to help us cover our recording costs. If you enjoyed The Navigator perhaps you'll consider supporting us again."

A taster of the band's new music for Box Man can be heard at the band's Kickstarter page, which you can access here.