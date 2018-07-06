Nosound release new single Don't You Care

Italian ambient proggers Nosound have released a video for their new single Don't You Care, which you can watch below...

The track is taken from their forthcoming new album Allow Yourself, which will be released by Kscope on September 21. Allow Yourself sees the band continuing in the more minimalist approach set by 2016's Scintilla.

"The idea behind the album is encased in the title Allow Yourself, something directed to the listener but was first of all directed to myself," explains mainman Giancarlo Erra." After attempting to find my own way and leave behind early influences and categorisations, I realised I was afraid of committing to the full change I was chasing. I needed to put myself out of my comfort zone, which meant lots of studying and completely changing my studio and instrumentation. A truly deep change happened and I discovered that with uncertainty and insecurity, with limitations and uneasiness, a more varied and exciting creative process sparked."

Erra cites David Bowie's Blackstar, Radiohead's A Moon Shaped Pool and the likes of Portishead and The National as inspirations for the latest album.

"Time has arrived for a radical change towards an alternative and electronic direction, being the music I have enjoyed the most in recent years," he says.

Allow Yourself can be preordered here, although pre-orders through the Kscope Store will receive an exclusive signed postcard & wristband (till stocks last), immediate download of the first single Don't You Dare and, on release date, the full album as mp3, uncompressed binaural mix & FLAC 5.1 surround sound mix.