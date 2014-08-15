Northern Oak show their roots

Prog folk metallers Northern Oak have released a lyric video for the track Nerthus.

The band, who hail from South Yorkshire, have dropped the promo to support upcoming album Of Roots And Flesh.

Speaking about the track, guitarist Chris Mole says: “We think Nerthus is one of the strongest songs on the album, both lyrically and musically. The lyrics are really emotive and the song has some really powerful riffs and a solo which I love playing.”

Of Roots And Flesh is set for release on October 4 and is the follow-up to 2010’s Monuments. Its production was made possible thanks to a Kickstarter campaign which exceeded its £3000 target.

Of Roots And Flesh tracklist