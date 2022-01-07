Nordic Giants return with their second studio album, Symbiosis

After a lengthy silence, Nordic Giants have announced they're to release Symbiosis on February 4. The duo's second studio album follows on from the success of 2015 debut A Sèance of Dark Delusions and their 2017 documentary/soundtrack project, Amplify Human Vibration.

Symbiosis represents the interdependent relationship of all life. The union and blending of polar opposites, the harmony created when two different elements combine, not just in nature or in a philosophical sense, but at the root creative level.

This collection of songs blends light with dark, moments of ambience with power and the subtle with the mysterious – themes that Nordic Giants continue to experiment with extensively over the years.

Rôka and Löki state, “We start with a pure idea, we take all the emotions that live inside us, that are buried deep within the subconsciousness mind and give them the opportunity to shine through in musical form.

"Much like our first album, Symbiosis is a multi-layered album, It’s going to be hard to understand the depth of emotion, or spirit of the album on the first listen or even the second. But hopefully even on the 100th listen there may still be new layers revealing themselves to you.”

The album encompasses a broad tapestry of weird and wonderful sounds, from vintage analogue synths, Tibetan bowls and even a Carnyx horn, to some familiar guest vocalists in the form of Alex Hedley and Freyja - adding their haunting and ethereal sounds on top of what what is predominantly a multi layered instrumental album.

Symbiosis, which includes the studio album and live tour, aims to pay homage to 10 years of Nordic Giants live performances & music, and as those who have seen the live show will attest, it is a visceral experience that goes far beyond the normal descriptors.

Tickets are now on sale now for the 2022 UK tour with Årabrot, which will include songs from the new album, as well as a mix of older songs spanning the last 10 years! Expect new films as well as some older classics.

Rôka and Löki state, "Imagination can take you anywhere and we hope this album & tour will transport you to otherworldly places!”

NORDIC GIANTS & ÅRABROT 2022 UK TOUR DATES

Feb 15: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach (Nordic Giants only)

Feb 16: Manchester YES

Feb 17: Liverpool 24 Kitchen Street

Feb 18: Birmingham Castle & Falcon

Feb19: Nottingham Contemporary

Feb 20: Glasgow CCA

Feb 21: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Feb 22: Colchester Arts Centre

Feb 23: Gloucester Guildhall

Feb 24: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 25: London The Garage

Feb 26: Brighton Chalk

Feb 27: Bristol The Fleece