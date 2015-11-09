Nordic Giants release Year Zero short film

Nordic Giants have released a short film to promote their track A Thousand Lost Dreams.

The film is called Year Zero and is directed by Misha Rozema. A Thousand Lost Dreams is taken from debut album A Seance Of Dark Delusions, released earlier this year through Kscope.

Year Zero is said to deliver “a heavy hitting message of environmental and political turmoil fitting the penetrative musical collisions of Nordic Giants.”

Last month, the duo released live videos for Speed The Crows Nest and Little Bird as a teaser to their upcoming seven-date UK tour, which starts in Devon on November 11.