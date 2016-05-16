Nonpoint to release The Poison Red in July

Nonpoint will release The Poison Red on July 8.

The Florida metal outfit have been writing the follow-up to 2014’s The Return since last year. They parted ways with guitarist David Dave Lizzio in 2014 and replaced him with BC Kochmit, which singer Elias Soriano admitted has boosted their songwriting formula for album No.9.

He said: “This record is the product of pain, frustration, power and the environmental influence on this band. That mounted with the introduction of BC on guitars.

“Imagine feeling like Eddie Van Halen’s illegitimate child just joined your band. That’s how I feel with him on my right. So this record will no doubt be a beast for our fans.”

Nonpoint are set to tour the US in July in support of The Poison Red. It can be pre-ordered via Spinefarm Records.

Jul 08: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Jul 22: Dewey Beach Bottle & Cork, IN

Aug 12: Sturgis Iron Horse Saloon, SD

Aug 13: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Aug 14: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 16: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Aug 17: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Aug 19: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Aug 20: Fort Wayne Piere’d Entertainment Center, IN

Nonpoint feel like a band again