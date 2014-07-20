Trending

Nonpoint's Lizzio 'heartbroken' over departure

But guitarist accepts lineup change was "necessary" as band gear up for 8th album launch

Nonpoint guitarist Dave Lizzio says he's "heartbroken" to confirm he's left the band, and he'll be replaced by BC Kochmit of Eye Empire and Switched.

But the outgoing guitarist accepts a change was needed, and he’s wished his former colleagues well after a three-year stint with the US metal outfit.

Lizzio says: “This decision was not an easy one for myself or anyone in the band to deal with, but it was determined to be necessary and I completely understand why it needed to happen.

“I am, and always will be, on good terms with my brothers and I can only hope that this new album continues to propel them even further along their career. I’m proud of the work we all did and I can’t wait to share it. I hope you continue to support them with the same tenacity and love you all gave me personally.”

The band’s eighth record, the follow-up to 2012’s self-titled work, is to be released later this year. The band are currently filming a video for the lead track and have begun announcing US tour dates for September and October.

