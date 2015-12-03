Nonpoint announce studio and live plans

Nonpoint have revealed they’ll soon return to the studio to record the follow-up to 2014’s The Return.

Frontman Elias Soriano says they have more than a dozen songs ready and will hit the Uptown Recording Studio, in Chicago, with producer Rob Ruccia.

The singer says: “We’ve got 16 songs ready to record, and three still in the works. We will be choosing the record from a list of what we feel are all monster songs.

“If you thought the last record made your head bang, this record will make it roll off your shoulders and jump into the pit and start doing the Morning Star – old hardcore fans will translate that for you.”

They’ll head out on then road with Disturbed for their run of North American shows next year – and Soriano says he’s taken inspiration from their frontman David Draiman.

He continues: “After gaining advice, inspiration and insight from our some of friends in the industry like Brian Virtue and David Draiman, we have attacked the writing process in a way we feel we have missed since the early days of us jamming in a room together.”

The band parted ways with guitarist David Dave Lizzio in 2014 and replaced him with BC Kochmit. And Soriano reveals his contribution has been instrumental in the direction of their as-yet-untitled ninth album.

The singer adds: “This record is the product of pain, frustration, power and the environmental influence on this band. That mounted with the introduction of BC on guitars. Imagine feeling like Eddie Van Halen’s illegitimate child just joined your band. That’s how I feel with him on my right. So this record will no doubt be a beast for our fans.”

