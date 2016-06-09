Nonpoint stream El Diablo

Nonpoint have made their track El Diablo available to stream.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album The Poison Red, due for release on July 8 via Spinefarm Records. Nonpoint previously issued a lyric video for the song Generation Idiot.

Frontman Elias Soriano says: “This record tells a lot of stories. Going from guts to glory, chasing impossible dreams down the rabbit hole, harsh and honest words with consequences attached, uncovered rules for the weak made by the wicked and heartless, recalling fight or flight moments with a deep breath.

“And it all starts with a warning to all the world’s generations past, present and future to look up, look forward and live their lives loose from social media shackles, online bullying, the devaluation of art and music, and to not be absorbed by the dramatic, megalomaniacal side of politics.

“Life is right outside of your phone and newsfeed. Go live it and play this record while you do. It’ll all start to make sense.”

The band hit the road this summer in support of the release.

Nonpoint The Poison Red tracklist

Generation Idiot Foaming At the Mouth Bottled Up Killer Bees Rabbit Hole Chasing White Rabbits Standing In the Flesh Divided.. Conquer Them Radio Chorus Spanish Radio Hour El Diablo No Running Allowed Promises Be Enough My Last Dying Breath

Jun 30: Newport Thompson House, KY

Jul 01: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Jul 02: Fredericksburg Hard Times Cafe, VA

Jul 03: Huntington V Club, WV

Jul 07: Belvedere Apollo Theater, IL

Jul 08: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Jul 10: Toledo Frankie’s, OH

Jul 13: Fayetteville Georges Majestic Lounge, AR

Jul 15: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Jul 19: Greensboro Cone De,om. MC

Jul 20: Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, NC

Jul 22: Dewey Beach Bottle & Cork, IN

Jul 23: Sharon Quaker Steak and Lube, PA

Jul 26: Jacksonville Hooligans Pub & Music Hall, NC

Jul 28: Phase 2 Dining Lynchburg, VA

Jul 29:Morgantown Mountain Fest Motorcycle

Aug 06: Arlington Heights Home Bar, IL

Aug 10: Newport Opinion Brewery, MN

Aug 12: Sturgis Iron Horse Saloon, SD

Aug 13: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Aug 14: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 16: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Aug 17: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Aug 19: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Aug 20: Fort Wayne Piere’d Entertainment Center, IN