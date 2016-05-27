Nonpoint stream Generation Idiot

Nonpoint have released a lyric video for their song Generation Idiot.

The song is lifted from their forthcoming record The Poison Red, which is due out on July 8.

Frontman Elias Soriano says of the song: “Over the past five years, I began to notice people, myself included, getting lost in a few of the simple things – life, art, passions. Everything became a reality TV blog with pictures and comments, likes and dislikes, online bullies and online tough guys.

“No one is talking anymore. Everything is texts, emails, replies and denies. They’re all anchors. They all suck the life out of life.

“It creates zombies with unhinged appetites. It’s a real zombie apocalypse and, motherfucker, I’m grabbing a machete and a shotgun.”

Nonpoint are set to tour the US in July in support of The Poison Red. It can be pre-ordered via Spinefarm Records.

Nonpoint The Poison Red tracklist

Generation Idiot Foaming At the Mouth Bottled Up Killer Bees Rabbit Hole Chasing White Rabbits Standing In the Flesh Divided.. Conquer Them Radio Chorus Spanish Radio Hour El Diablo No Running Allowed Promises Be Enough My Last Dying Breath

Jun 30: Newport Thompson House, KY

Jul 01: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Jul 02: Fredericksburg Hard Times Cafe, VA

Jul 03: Huntington V Club, WV

Jul 07: Belvedere Apollo Theater, IL

Jul 08: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Jul 10: Toledo Frankie’s, OH

Jul 13: Fayetteville Georges Majestic Lounge, AR

Jul 15: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Jul 19: Greensboro Cone De,om. MC

Jul 20: Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, NC

Jul 22: Dewey Beach Bottle & Cork, IN

Jul 23: Sharon Quaker Steak and Lube, PA

Jul 26: Jacksonville Hooligans Pub & Music Hall, NC

Jul 28: Phase 2 Dining Lynchburg, VA

Jul 29:Morgantown Mountain Fest Motorcycle

Aug 06: Arlington Heights Home Bar, IL

Aug 10: Newport Opinion Brewery, MN

Aug 12: Sturgis Iron Horse Saloon, SD

Aug 13: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Aug 14: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 16: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Aug 17: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Aug 19: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Aug 20: Fort Wayne Piere’d Entertainment Center, IN