Nonpoint give studio update

Nonpoint have released the first in a series of studio videos showing the progress of their upcoming 7th album.

The band release The Return on September 29, with the band insisting it will be an energetic record guaranteed to get fans on their feet.

In the video update, singer Elias Soriano says: “It’s going to have something to sing along to. It’s going to have something to pit to. It’s going to have something you’re going to want to jump around to. It’s probably going to have something that you’re going to want to rip the person’s face off next to you.”

The Return, released via Metal Blade Records, is Nonpoint’s first record since 2012’s self-titled album.