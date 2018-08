No Devotion have made their upcoming single available to stream.

The band – which features vocalist Geoff Rickley alongside former members of Lostprophets – release the single 10,000 Summers on 12-inch and digital formats on October 27.

No Devotion were due to go on a US tour supporting Neon Trees last month, only for Neon Trees to pull the plug after bassist Branden Campbell underwent open heart surgery.