No Devotion announce second album, No Oblivion, share new single Starlings

Former Lostprophets Stuart Richardson and Lee Gaze reunite with Thursday's Geoff Rickly for long-awaited second album from No Devotion

(Image credit: Richard Kern)

No Devotion will release their second album, No Oblivion, via Velocity Records on September 16. Produced by bassist Stuart Richardson and mixed by Dave Fridmann, the long, long-awaited follow-up to the band's 2015 debut Permanence is preceded by an atmospheric new single, Starlings.

Now stripped back to a three-piece following the exit of guitarist Mike Lewis and keyboardist/turntablist Jamie Oliver, the band - vocalist Geoff Rickly, guitarist Lee Gaze and bassist Richardson - recently announced, and swiftly postponed, a clutch of UK gigs, but officially returned to live action this week with shows in Philadelphia and New York. 

Watch the video for Starlings below:

"This record has been a long time coming," the band wrote on Instagram, "and Geoff summarised it perfectly when he says ‘the members of no devotion have seen some shit’ This record serves as the ultimate reminder that no matter what, there is hope." 

The tracklist for No Oblivion is:

1. Starlings
2. No Oblivion
3. A Sky Deep And Clear
4. Love Songs From Fascist Italy
5. The End Of Longing
6. Endless Desire
7. Repeaters
8. In A Broken Land

No Oblivion is out September 16 via Velocity Records.

