Nixon watch sale: Save 30% on Metallica range and 50% on Star Wars series

Back in 2018, Nixon teamed up with Metallica for a range of cool watches and followed that more recently with a series of Star Wars-themed timepieces.

Both sets have proved to be a massive hit with rock and sci-fi fans, thanks to their fab build quality and eye-catching designs.

Right now, Nixon have a sale on, with big savings across their extensive range. That means it’s the perfect time to grab yourself a bargain – but you’ll need to be as fast as the Millennium Falcon warping into hyperspace or a Kirk Hammett, face-melting solo because these are sure to be snapped up fast.

Metallica’s snazzy Sentry Leather Seek & Destroy Watch is now selling for £154 – down 30% from its usual price on £220, while there’s a whopping 50% off the Rebel Alliance-inspired Time Teller Deluxe Star Wars Watch. It’s now on sale for just £75 rather than the RRP of £150.

In fact, there’s 30% off a whole bunch of items on the store and 50% off the Star Wars range. Just flick between the different regions to discover what's on sale wherever you are.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have a few new watches to buy!

Metallica x Nixon All Black Time Teller | £110 | Now £77

Want to wear your love of Metallica on your sleeve, but you want to keep it subtle? The All Black Time Teller is for you. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal

Nixon Time Teller Deluxe Star Wars Watch | £150 | Now £75

You have a choice here: pay tribute to one of the raddest astromech droids in the universe with the BB-8 Silver/Orange version of this Nixon watch, or pledge allegiance to the First Order by buying it in Phasma Silver. The BB-8 version is our pick, featuring the droid antenna as a seconds hand, plus a custom BB-8 custom caseback art. US customers, you can buy it here for $87.50.View Deal

Metallica x Nixon Seek & Destroy Watch | £ 220 | £154

Inspired by Metallica's classic track Seek & Destroy, you can relive the glory days of thrash with a custom leather rocker cuff and strap, a rad flying V guitar seconds hand and bullet indices and crown.View Deal