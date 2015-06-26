Nirvana 'best of' set for vinyl, Blu-ray reissue

Nirvana’s self-titled ‘best of’ compilation is to be reissued on vinyl and Blu-ray audio in August.

The collection was originally issued in 2002 and featured the previously unreleased studio version of You Know You’re Right – the last song ever recorded by the band before frontman Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994.

Nirvana were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014 and this year the documentary Cobain: Montage Of Heck was released with the blessing of Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love.

Nirvana will be available from August 28 on 45rpm double LP, pressed on 200-gram heavy weight vinyl and packaged in a furnace black gatefold sleeve with liner notes and a digital download card for 96kHz 24-bit HD audio.

A 33rpm single LP standard weight vinyl edition which will feature a download card for 320kbps MP4 audio is also available, along with a Blu-ray Pure Audio format in high resolution.

Nirvana tracklist