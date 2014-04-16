Female fronted Nirvana 'conjured band's spirit'

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic says their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame set, which saw them fronted by women, was the best way of capturing what the band was all about.

Faced with the prospect of performing without late leader Kurt Cobain, the surviving members embraced the notion of bringing in Joan Jett, former Sonic Youth member Kim Gordon, pop singer Lorde and St Vincent’s Annie Clark.

The event in Brooklyn last Thursday night also appeared to bring to an end the long and bitter feud with Cobain’s widow Courtney Love, after she hugged drummer Dave Grohl on stage.

Novoselic says: “I feel we conjured the spirit of the band – and we could not have done that alone. It’s a bittersweet notion as we all miss Kurt so much.

“But considering we were inducted, the show had to go on. Joan was first on my list. I spoke to Dave about it and he ran with the idea of having all women lead. We felt it would be a good tribute to Kurt and what Nirvana was about.”

Jett performed Smells Like Teen Spirit, Clark played Lithium, Gordon led Aneurysm and Lorde delivered All Apologies.

The band later played a surprise show at a nearby bar with Jett, Gordon and Clark plus Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis and Deer Tick’s Jon McCauley.