Nine Skies announce Adam Holzman to guest on upcoming album The Lightmaker

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

French prog rockers Nine Skies will release their new album The Lightmaker in September

French prog rockers Nine Skies have announced that former Steven Wilson and Miles Davis keyboard player Adam Holzman will guest on the band's upcoming album The Lightmaker.

The Lightmaker will be the band's first album release since the tragic death of guitarist Eric Bouillette last year, to whom the new album is dedicated, and will be released on September 18 through FTF Music.

Holzman joins previously announced guests Marco Minnemann and Riccardo Romano.

"Adam is simply one of the most innovative musicians alive," the band say. "His career and collaborations are far too huge to be listed here."

"The Lightmaker tells the story of Rudy, who is now living in 1001st and final life," the band add of the album . "The album retraces some of his existences through the view of several characters and the introspection of these various incarnations which undoubtedly encourage reflection on the human condition. The release of the album will be followed by a tribute concert to Eric as well as a mini tour."

Pre-order The Lightmaker.

