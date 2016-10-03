Trent Reznor to score Patriots Day movie

Nine Inch Nails mainman Trent Reznor has once again tied up with Atticus Ross to work on a film score.

The pair will create the soundtrack for Patriots Day, a movie based on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and subsequent manhunt, which left three civilians, two policeman and one of the perpetrators dead, while the other was later sentenced to death.

Director Peter Berg says: “I couldn’t be more honoured than to be working with these two straight-up genius artists, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.”

He adds that the composers will contribute “deep soul and fury” to the project, which stars Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman and Kevin Bacon, and is likely to be released in December.

Reznor and Ross won an Oscar for their soundtrack to The Social Network in 2011, and they’ve also collaborated on The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl and Before The Flood.

Reznor told in 2013 how The Social Network director David Fincher had complimented their work on his movie, telling them: “I think you guys deserve an Oscar. It’s made the picture substantially better. But you won’t win it – it’s an old boys’ club.”

When they did win, Reznor said, the experience was “mind-blowing.” He added: “Why it feels particularly good is, I did it on my terms. I don’t believe I bent to the mainstream to do something that was insincere, to cater to some prize I was trying to win.”

Last year he said Nine Inch Nails would release a follow-up to 2013’s Hesitation Marks during 2016.

