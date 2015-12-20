Nine Inch Nails eye 2016 return

Nine Inch Nails have confirmed they’ll reveal fresh material next year.

Their last album was 2013’s Hesitation Marks, their eighth release and follow-up to 2007’s The Slip.

Mainman Trent Reznor revealed the news on Twitter while promoting the band’s art book with longtime collaborator Russell Mills titled Cargo In The Blood.

He says: “New NIN coming in 2016. Other stuff, too.”

Reznor has been busy with a number of projects since the last NIN studio album, including working on the soundtrack to hit film Gone Girl. He was also behind the music for this year’s Batman: Arkham Knight video game and is said to be involved in a musical version of Brad Pitt movie Fight Club.

Nine Inch Nails were nominated for induction into the 2016 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame but missed out, with Deep Purple, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller, Chigaco and N.W.A getting the nod.

deleted_duplicate