Nine Inch Nails announce long-rumoured world tour with UK, Europe and North American dates

Nine Inch Nails have shared details of their 2025 Peel It Back world tour.

The pairing of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will play the UK and Europe in June and July, then trek across North America in August and September. All tickets go on sale at 12pm local time next Wednesday, January 29.

See all dates below.

The announcement confirms the leaked US dates that have been doing the rounds on social media since December. The industrial pioneers wrote last week that they’d seen some of their shows’ details make their way online ahead of schedule, but added that they were holding off on confirming them due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

“Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked, we are confirming that yes we will be touring and will provide more details soon,” the duo wrote.

“We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening.”

Nine Inch Nails haven’t performed live since 2022, and since then the tandem have continued to focus on scoring film and TV projects. Reznor and Ross recently took home a Golden Globe for their work on the 2024 Luca Guadagnino film Challengers.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During an interview with GQ last year, Nine Inch Nails founder Reznor said that he stepped away from performing live after the band’s 2022 tour as he wasn’t sure what purpose their concerts had anymore.

“For the first time in a long time I wasn’t sure: What’s the tour going to say?” he explained. “What do I have to say right now? We can still play those songs real good. Maybe we can come up with a new production. But it wasn’t screaming at me: This is what to do right now.”

A new Nine Inch Nails album is expected to arrive this year, and it may well be called Peel It Back based on the name of their new tour. Reznor and Ross will also score the 2025 sci-fi film Tron: Ares under the Nine Inch Nails banner, marking the first time they’ve used the band’s name for a soundtrack project.

Jun 15: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

jun 17: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jun 18: London The O2, UK

Jun 20: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Milan Parco Della Musica, Italy

Jun 26: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 27: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jul 01: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jul 03: Gydnia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 07: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 10: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 12: Oeiras NOS Alive, Portugal

Aug 06: Oakland Arena, CA

Aug 08: Portland Moda Center, OR

Aug 12: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Aug 14: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT

Aug 15: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 17: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 19: Chicago United Center, IL

Aug 22: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada

Aug 26: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 27: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 29: Boston TD Garden, MA

Aug 31: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Sep 02: New York Barclays Center, NY

Sep 05: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC

Sep 06: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 09: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Sep 10: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Sep 12: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 13: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Sep 16: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Sep 18: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA