Nine Inch Nails confirm they’ll announce first dates on long-anticipated world tour soon

Nine Inch Nails will announce their long-rumoured tour soon and confirm the leaked dates you’ve seen are genuine.

In a social media statement, the industrial rockers say they will indeed play across the globe later this year. However, their full announcement of the dates has been postponed due to the wildfires currently raging in Southern California.

“Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked, we are confirming that yes we will be touring and will provide more details soon,” the duo write.

“We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening.”

The band also offer donation links and details for numerous charities helping people affected by the wildfires. See the full post below.

Nine Inch Nails haven’t performed live since 2022, as members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross continue their focus on scoring film and TV projects. The duo have twice won the Academy Award For Best Original Score and earlier this month took home a Golden Globe for their work scoring the 2024 Luca Guadagnino film Challengers.

According to a report by The PRP, rumours of an upcoming world tour started circulating in December 2024 and were expected to be announced on Monday, January 13.

The leaked dates include an August 23, 2025 show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada; an August 31 show at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio; and a September 10 show at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

During an interview with GQ last year, founding member Reznor said that he stepped away from performing live with Nine Inch Nails after their 2022 tour as he wasn’t sure what purpose their concerts had anymore.

“For the first time in a long time I wasn’t sure: What’s the tour going to say?” Reznor explained. “What do I have to say right now? We can still play those songs real good. Maybe we can come up with a new production. But it wasn’t screaming at me: This is what to do right now.”

Together with Ross, who joined the band in 2016, Reznor is set to score the 2025 sci-fi film Tron: Ares under the Nine Inch Nails name. It will mark the band’s first new music since 2020’s Ghosts VI: Locusts.