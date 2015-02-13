Nightwish unveil video for Elan

Nightwish have released a video for their new single Elan.

The track is officially released today, but was leaked last week. The leak was described by the band as a “huge blow.”

On the video, mainman Tuomas Holopainen says: “The long awaited Nightwish music video Elan is finally here. Inspired by the untold stories of abandoned places around Finland, the video was nearly a year in the making and features some of the most loved Finnish actors and actresses.”

Elan will feature on the band’s eighth album, Endless Forms Most Beautiful, which will be out on March 30 via Nuclear Blast.

Nightwish will perform at London’s Wembley Arena on December 19 – their only UK show of 2015.