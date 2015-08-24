Nightwish reveal Endless Forms tour edition

Nightwish will release a tour edition of eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, to mark their run of European shows.

Their first title with singer Floor Jansen was launched in March – and the new edition will be be issued on October 30 via Nuclear Blast.

Nightwish say: “It will include a DVD with lots of great bonus material including 21 making-of episodes, two previously unreleased live clips, five special clips, Elan and Endless Forms Most Beautiful official videos, and photo gallery.”

Pre-orders are now being taken via Nuclear Blast. Nightwish’s European tour launches this week and includes a stop at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley, on December 19. Mainman Tuomas Holopainen recently said he was flattered to influence other artists – although he revealed he’s yet to hear another band his own.

Endless Forms Most Beautiful tour edition tracklist

01. Shudder Before The Beautiful 02. Weak Fantasy 03. Elan 04. Yours Is An Empty Hope 05. Our Decades In The Sun 06. My Walden 07. Endless Forms Most Beautiful 08. Edema Ruh 09. Alpenglow 10. The Eyes Of Sharbat Gula 11. The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD

01. Yours Is An Empty Hope (live) 02. Stargazers (live) 03. Planet Hell (live) 04. Last Of The Wilds (live) 05. Storytime (live) 06. Arabesque (live) 07. Last Ride Of The Day (live) 08. Making Of The Cabin By The Lake Inside His Head Summer Camp More Campers New Hometown Almost There London Mixing and Mastering Ready! Release Of The First Single The Theme Of The Album The recordings for Floor & Kai Thoughts And Feelings The release The artwork The tour rehearsals The tour starts The second single The upcoming Shows Troy 09. Elan (official video) 10. Endless Forms Most Beautiful (official video) 11. Photo gallery