Nightwish flattered to influence artists

Tuomas Holopainen says it’s “flattering” when other band’s cite Nightwish as an influence.

But he says while he listens to a lot of other symphonic metal artists, he’s yet to hear one ripping-off the Nightwish sound.

He tells radio station WSOU: “Nightwish wouldn’t exist without bands like The 3rd And The Mortal or Metallica, or film composers from Hans Zimmer to James Newton Howard.

“So we have our idols as well and if we’ve been able to influence some other bands, that’s just flattering. But I’ve never come across a copycat band.”

They released their eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful in March via Nuclear Blast – their first with frontwoman Floor Jansen.

She recently admitted she needed pre-tour nerves to make sure she performed at her best on stage. They begin a European tour this weekend and will play London’s Wembley Arena on December 19.

Nightwish: Symphony Of Creation