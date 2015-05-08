Nightwish release Endless Forms single

Nightwish have released the title track from their album Endless Forms Most Beautiful as a single.

It’s available as a limited-edition CD, a 10” vinyl and in digital formats via Nuclear Blast. A lyric video for the track has also been made available. It is the second track lifted from the album, following Elan.

The record was released on March 30. Endless Forms Most Beautiful features a guest appearance from Professor Richard Dawkins, the leading atheist who was a major inspiration on the album.

Nightwish play London’s Wembley Arena on December 19 as part of a European tour.

Endless Forms Most Beautiful single tracklist