Nightwish launch live Arabesque clip

Finnish metal outfit Nightwish have released a live clip of the track Arabesque.

It’s lifted from their live Showtime, Storytime DVD which launched in 2013. The footage was recorded at last year’s Wacken Open Air festival, Germany.

The band are working on their eighth studio album – their first with frontwoman Floor Jansen, who replaced Anette Olzon last year. Troy Donockley has also been added to the lineup, along with Wintersun drummer Kai Hahto. He takes over from Jukka Nevalainen who recently stepped aside as he continues to battle chronic insomnia.

And they’ve revealed they’re recording with an orchestra – an experience Jansen says is “enchanting.”

She reveals: “This was the first time I witnessed the recording of an orchestra and it was enchanting. I was stunned by the professionalism of the players, the conductor, the studio engineers and the arrangements. To hear it all come together is amazing.”

Bassist Marco Hietala recently offered an update on the forthcoming new album saying: “Our work has been going with serious productive speed and comfortable ease at the same time. It’s going to be great to get it out and play these pieces live.”

Following the band’s North American tour which gets underway in April, Nightwish will play on a 24-hour cruise. It sets sail from Turku, Finland on June 8.